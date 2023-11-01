The Maitland Mercury
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Rutherford Technology High student selected as featured dancer in Schools Spectacular

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 1 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherford Technology High School student Josie McIntosh in the school's performance space (left). Picture by Chloe Coleman. Josie ready to perform at Newcastle Entertainment Centre (right). Picture supplied
Rutherford Technology High School student Josie McIntosh in the school's performance space (left). Picture by Chloe Coleman. Josie ready to perform at Newcastle Entertainment Centre (right). Picture supplied

When Josie McIntosh steps off the Schools Spectacular stage after performing for thousands, she will be officially finished high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.