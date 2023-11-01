When Josie McIntosh steps off the Schools Spectacular stage after performing for thousands, she will be officially finished high school.
By the time the show rolls around, the 18-year-old tap dancer will have completed her HSC exams, and attended her school formal and graduation ceremony.
Being a featured dancer in the Schools Spectacular and performing at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney is the final piece of the puzzle.
'It's an amazing experience, I'm so excited, I've been waiting for this for ages," Miss McIntosh said.
"I've auditioned for a couple of years and haven't gotten through, and then [there was] COVID as well.
"It's the first year I've gotten through so I'm excited to perform in front of thousands of people."
Miss McIntosh is the only featured performer from a Maitland school, and has been selected as a tap dancer.
Last year was her first time performing in the show, as an ensemble member.
Miss McIntosh has been tapping since she was four-years-old, and trains at Galaxy Talent Academy, Rutherford outside of school.
Rutherford Technology High has about eight performers all together attending the Schools Spectacular, as members of the ensemble.
Miss McIntosh said she has only attended one rehearsal so far, but it was intense.
"I've lost skin on the bottom of my feet from the tap shoes, we were all exhausted but so excited," she said.
"There's an outside choreographer that came in and he's choreographed it for the past few years so it was good to learn from him."
The performance is "old Broadway style tap", according to Miss McIntosh.
"We're going to have a sparkly jacket and they're painting our tap shoes sparkly," she said.
This year is the Schools Spectacular's 40th anniversary, and the show is called Fabulous. It's the largest performing arts event in the southern hemisphere.
What makes the occasion even more special is Miss McIntosh's dad Andrew McIntosh also attended Rutherford Technology High School, and performed in the Schools Spectacular in 1992.
"Dad keeps saying that the last time, the time I've finished school I'll be clapped out by thousands of people," she said.
"Once I get off the stage after the fourth performance, that's it there's nothing else, there'll probably be tears."
The Schools Spectacular is on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney.
There are performances each day at 11am and 1pm. Tickets are available on Ticketek.
