Police appeal for help to find Mya missing from Rutherford

Have you seen Mya?
Mya is missing from her family in Rutherford and was last seen in Rutherford on Monday, October 23, 2023.
Mya, (pictured), is described as 150-160cm tall, 50-60kg in weight, of thin build, Caucasian appearance, brown hair, and brown eyes.
If you know where Mya may be, or have seen her about, please ring Maitland Police on 49340200, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000 and quote report number E95179326.
You can remain anonymous.
