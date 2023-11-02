Maitland Mo's and people across the country are being called on to donate blood or plasma this Movember.
With one in three men needing blood in their lifetime, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and Movember have joined forces to raise awareness of men's health.
Throughout this month, everyone who donates at Maitland Lifeblood Donor Centre will receive a limited-edition bandage designed by Movember co-founder and artist Travis Garone.
The clever design, which Garone has called 'Brothers in Arms', features a thick, black, curled handle-bar moustache in the shape of two clasping hands on a cool blue backdrop.
In describing his artwork Mr Garone explains, "Having the two hands come together, I don't see that design as a handshake. I see it as helping each other. You're helping your friend, you're helping your brother, you're helping your mate as well.
"There is a simplicity to growing a moustache, and there is a simplicity to donating blood. It's a very simple act, and simple acts will change the world," Mr Garone said.
"Men care about their health, and they do talk about it, but the volume is too low. The Brothers in Arms bandage is about drawing attention to men's health and getting on the front foot, and if that encourages more guys to have a conversation and donate blood, whether that's by themselves or with their mates, that is the ultimate outcome."
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said currently just 1776 men donate blood or plasma in Maitland every year.
"This Movember we're calling on more locals Maitland to help us meet increasing demand.
Currently we particularly need more O group donors because it is the universal blood type that can be given to anyone in emergencies.
"Just like a moustache, a blood donor bandage is an important symbol to start a conversation, and with young men 35% less likely to become donors than young females, we need more men to be having these conversations and become part of the blood donor movement.
"Donating blood or plasma is also a great way to get to know your own health while saving a life, with heart rate and blood pressure checks taken at each appointment."
The Movember bandage is part of Lifeblood's 2023 True Colours campaign. The campaign sees Lifeblood partner with Australian artists and designers to create limited-edition bandages to help boost blood and plasma donations while ensuring donors look and feel great while donating.
The Movember bandages will be available at Lifeblood donor centres nationwide from November 1 while stocks last.
To book a donation, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au , or download the free Donate Blood app.
