Meet Jasper, a charming white domestic short hair with a gentle and endearing disposition, who is in search of a patient home that will nurture and welcome his heartwarming personality.
He is a true cuddle enthusiast, always ready for some quality time with any friendly human companions.
This sweet feline will swiftly become your favourite lap buddy, though he also delights in finding cosy hideaways where he can feel secure and content.
Ensuring he has access to these safe and comfortable spaces will be essential to maintaining his overall happiness and wellbeing.
Jasper's ideal home is one where peace and quiet reign supreme.
Given his preference for a tranquil setting, he is best suited for a household without young children, preferring the company of older, more understanding human friends.
Additionally, Jasper would prefer a dog-free environment, so he can fully appreciate the undisturbed serenity he adores.
By opening your heart to this gentle feline, you will be providing Jasper with the patient, loving home he truly deserves.
Get ready to be charmed by this delightful white cat and revel in the wonderful companionship he has to offer.
If you're interested in bringing Jasper into your life, feel free to contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
If you would like to visit Jasper in-person, you can visit from Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The Hunter Shelter is closed every Monday and on public holidays.
