Meet Jasper: A true cuddle enthusiast looking for his new home

By Rspca Nsw
November 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Meet Jasper, a true cuddle enthusiast who is always ready for some quality time with any friendly human companions. Picture supplied
Meet Jasper, a charming white domestic short hair with a gentle and endearing disposition, who is in search of a patient home that will nurture and welcome his heartwarming personality.

