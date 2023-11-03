More than 50 dogs and 30 cats at the RSPCA's Hunter shelter are on the search for their forever homes, with some long-termers clocking up more than 400 days at the shelter.
With most shelters across New South Wales reaching capacity, including the Rutherford-based shelter, RSPCA NSW have dropped adoption fees to $29.
With a goal to rehome as many animals as they can, the adoption drive will be held from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5.
The adoption drive will include everything from puppies, dogs, kitchens and cats to pocket pets like bunnies and guinea pigs to birds and pekin ducks.
RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter Supervisor Emilie Hayes said the $29 doesn't even come close to covering the cost of treating animals in care.
"We decided to do the adoption drive because we're at capacity and it is more rewarding for us to see these animals go to their forever home," she said.
Normal adoption procedures will apply to ensure each animal is placed with the right family.
The $29 adoption drive is a rare event and Ms Hayes said it is an amazing opportunity for the community to embrace.
"If you've ever thought about opening your home to one of our animals, then come and have a look and take advantage of this cheap cost," she said.
"All we ask is that you're providing the animal with love that it's never experienced before."
Prospective adopters can visit the Hunter shelter between 9.30am and 3.30pm this weekend to meet the animals.
All animals have been desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and undergone veterinary checks and behavioural assessments.
Ms Hayes said RSPCA staff are hoping to see the animals walking out of the shelter and not coming back.
"We want them to be placed with the most perfect family that are going to welcome them and treat them the way they deserve to be treated," she said.
