More than 50 dogs are up for adoption at RSPCA's Hunter shelter

Laura Rumbel
November 3 2023 - 2:09pm
RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter Supervisor Emilie Hayes with Savannah, who is up for adoption. Picture by Simone De Peak
More than 50 dogs and 30 cats at the RSPCA's Hunter shelter are on the search for their forever homes, with some long-termers clocking up more than 400 days at the shelter.

