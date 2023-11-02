The numbers are in with students from Maitland and Singleton excelling in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.
With participants from some 330 schools across the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, Riverina and New England North West, the competition challenges students to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.
District Awards were presented at Newcastle Permanent's Rutherford and Green Hills branches on Tuesday, October 31.
"Local students always do the Hunter proud in this competition, and 2023 was no exception," Rutherford branch manager Hayden Pescud said.
"Although we live in a world where we have answers in our pockets, it is still critical that students learn to problem-solve and think on their feet.
"This competition tests those skills and asks students to apply and extend their numeracy knowledge to find the solutions they need.
"We use maths every day, and the skills these students are learning now will set them up for life."
Based on their results, all participating students received a high distinction, distinction, merit or participation certificate, while District Award winners also received a Newcastle Permanent account credit.
The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia. More than 600,000 students have registered to participate since it started in 1981.
Year 5 District Awards - Maitland and Singleton
Matteo Tettamanzi, St Joseph's Primary School, East Maitland
Ryan Karwal, Hunter Valley Grammar School
Chen-Jyun Wei, Singleton Public School
Oliver McNally, St Patrick's Primary School, Lochinvar
Year 6 District Awards - Maitland and Singleton
Zoraiz Minhaj, Hunter Valley Grammar School
Tanicia Sajith, Rutherford Public School
Chloe McGovern, Rutherford Public School
