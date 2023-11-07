The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Battery World Maitland gets behind Movember with mega raffle

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Battery World Maitland franchise partners and sisters Katie Hallinan and Belinda Presland are jumping on the Movember bandwagon. Picture by Simone De Peak
Battery World Maitland franchise partners and sisters Katie Hallinan and Belinda Presland are jumping on the Movember bandwagon. Picture by Simone De Peak

Battery World Maitland franchise partners and sisters Katie Hallinan and Belinda Presland are jumping on the Movember bandwagon, a cause that they believe is very worthy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.