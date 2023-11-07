Battery World Maitland franchise partners and sisters Katie Hallinan and Belinda Presland are jumping on the Movember bandwagon, a cause that they believe is very worthy.
This is the store's second year participating in Movember, and growing a mo is not the only way you can support their campaign.
Movember which supports men's health and mental health is an initiative close to the hearts of the sisters, with Katie knowing the struggles of mental health from past experiences.
"As someone who has personally struggled with mental health, it takes courage to admit that you're not okay," she said.
"It's important we do what we can to provide education and awareness surrounding the stigma of mental health in the community."
As part of Movember, Battery World Maitland will be hosting a community sausage sizzle on Saturday, November 25, from 9am to 1pm.
All proceeds will be donated to the Movember campaign.
Maitland Classic Motor Association will also be putting on a show and shine vintage car display for the community to enjoy, bringing several cars and motorbikes to the streets surrounding the Maitland store.
"Customers can come in here to get a battery, get a sausage sizzle and we'll also have Show and Shine in the streets," Katie said.
During the month of November, Battery World Maitland customers will be able to purchase goodies ranging from $2 - $15 from the in-store 'Mo Shop' including hats, pens, beanies and umbrellas.
Customers can also try their luck with a $5 raffle prize donated from retailer supplier HardKorr, with $3000 worth of prizes up for grabs.
The mega raffle also includes solar blankets, driving lights, camping gear and much more.
Katie said the team at Battery World Maitland are absolutely thrilled to be participating in the fundraiser again this year.
"It was wonderful seeing the community rally behind the initiative last November and it's given us more motivation to help again," she said.
For every sale that goes through the till in November, the Battery World Maitland store will donate $1 to the cause.
