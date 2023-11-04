The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

When Maitland had its own commercial radio station

By Chas Keys
November 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historic Mansfield House in High Street, Maitland. File photo.
Historic Mansfield House in High Street, Maitland. File photo.

There was a time when Maitland had a commercial radio station, 2HR (for Hunter River), operating from studios on the top floor in what was the CBC Bank building (Mansfield House) in High Street. It was part of the network of the Macquarie Broadcasting Service and not to be confused with 2HD, a rival station broadcasting from Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.