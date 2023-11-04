2HR originated in Singleton, its first broadcasts made in 1937, and it was owned by the Singleton Argus and the Robinson family. In 1940 operations moved to Maitland, with a transmitter at Lochinvar, and the station became a feature of the Maitland scene for the next 14 years after which it was replaced by 2NX (Newcastle) broadcasting through a transmitter at Bolwarra. Today the station, after a number of changes of ownership and call sign, is part of the Southern Austereo group.