There was a time when Maitland had a commercial radio station, 2HR (for Hunter River), operating from studios on the top floor in what was the CBC Bank building (Mansfield House) in High Street. It was part of the network of the Macquarie Broadcasting Service and not to be confused with 2HD, a rival station broadcasting from Newcastle.
2HR originated in Singleton, its first broadcasts made in 1937, and it was owned by the Singleton Argus and the Robinson family. In 1940 operations moved to Maitland, with a transmitter at Lochinvar, and the station became a feature of the Maitland scene for the next 14 years after which it was replaced by 2NX (Newcastle) broadcasting through a transmitter at Bolwarra. Today the station, after a number of changes of ownership and call sign, is part of the Southern Austereo group.
In its Maitland days the station broadcast between 6.30am and 6.30pm and then took a feed from Macquarie's 2GB in Sydney. The Macquarie line-up of shows included several sponsored by the big- name companies of the day: there were Colgate Palmolive programs, Penfold's Musical Comedy Half-Hour, Nestlés' National Singers, Johnston and Johnston's Quiz Kids and Caltex Oil's 'Youth Speaks'.
In the mid-1940s, 2HR's on-air staff was headed by Maurice Bernard, the Senior Announcer, who did the early morning shift. Clarrie Wood ('the Happy Heavyweight') followed, and then came Ken Weedon on afternoons and doubling as the sports editor. Finally there was John Herr, the program supervisor.
Weedon ran request sessions. People would contact the station to ask that a particular hit song be played and Herr conducted the 'industrial interlude' which was oriented towards workers. Ken Robinson was 2HR's Station Manager in charge of it all. Announcers would say "2HR Hunter River" in identifying the station.
Other important on-air people included Sid Reynolds, a farmer from near Paterson, who provided information during times of flood. He developed a network of gauge readers in the Hunter Valley and passed on river heights which helped farmers and others to develop an idea of the severity of an approaching flood. This service was critical to the timely movement of livestock and equipment off the floodplains.
2HR had a strong rural orientation, expressed also through programs like the 'Agricultural Magazine of the Air' and the 'Farmers' Question Box' which had their own timeslots. Clearly, 2HR responded to the interests and needs of a varied audience, both urban and rural.
Technical matters relating to broadcasting of 2HR's signal were handled by Alex Mather (chief engineer) and assistants Robert Best and Keith Rudkin. Rudkin was a technician and 'ham' who during the 1955 flood worked long hours at the Bolwarra transmitter of the then 2NX to keep the station on the air. Thus, observed river heights in the Upper Hunter could be used to warn people in low-lying areas around Maitland. Mayor Alex McDonald used them, pleading for people to evacuate as floodwaters approached.
