The holiday spirit will shine bright in Maitland this year with the launch of the most extensive program of Christmas events and activities the city has ever seen.
Maitland City Council has uploaded a dedicated festive calendar of community and Council events to the My Maitland website featuring an assortment of free, fun and family friendly activities celebrating the essence of Christmas and community.
Maitland's best street Christmas light competition is back and neighbours are encouraged to team up and give their street a festive 'glow up' with plenty of lights and decorations.
A movie night at Maitland Regional Sportsground on Saturday 16 December will feature Elf and The Santa Clause as well as food trucks and children's activities.
Maitland Mayor Phillip Penfold said Christmas in Maitland is a time for coming together as a community and celebrating the joy of the season.
"From Christmas celebrations and free Santa photos at The Levee, a giant Christmas tree, outdoor movies, or one of the many kids' activities held at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Maitland Libraries and Maitland Gaol - there's plenty to do with loved ones this year," Cr Penfold said.
"Whether you're looking for family oriented fun, traditional holiday experiences, or opportunities to give back to the community, there's something for everyone this Christmas."
Some of the events planned to get festive during November and December are:
To view the full list of events and celebrations happening this Christmas in Maitland, visit mait.city/Christmas-in-Maitland.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.