The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council launches stacked Christmas events program

By Newsroom
November 6 2023 - 10:32am
The Levee decked out for the Christmas season. Picture supplied
The holiday spirit will shine bright in Maitland this year with the launch of the most extensive program of Christmas events and activities the city has ever seen.

