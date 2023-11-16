An aspiring picture book illustrator Elizabeth Misek has won the top prize in a national illustration competition.
Elizabeth, from Thornton, was announced as the winner of the New England Illustration Prize for Children's Picture Book Publishing.
Now in its eighth year, the competition held by the New England Writers' Centre, attracts a strong field of entries from across Australia.
This year's theme invited artists and illustrators to create a colour illustration suitable for a children's picture book on the theme 'Dreaming is a Super Power.'
It was Elizabeth's first time entering the competition and she said she didn't want to do the cliche superhero cape scenario.
"I instead decided to go outside the box and try to do something unique," she said.
Her illustration featured a little girl who has been dancing her whole life and dreams of one day getting into the royal ballet.
"In the illustration, the little girl is sleeping but she's living out her dream of the royal ballet," she said.
"When she wakes up she's dancing, and when she's sleeping she's visualising where she wants to be."
Elizabeth said she was ecstatic when she received the email to say she had won first prize.
"It definitely means so much," she said.
Elizabeth, who has always had a creative background, said she has always wanted to be a well-known illustrator.
"I'm not a published illustrator yet but that is my goal and I feel like it's just on the cusp," she said.
