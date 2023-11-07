Enjoy an evening of summer theatre when one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies returns to the fig trees of Newcastle's Pacific Park in December.
Performed with live music and an ensemble of Hunter actors, A Midsummer Night's Dream is one not to be missed.
The production which is produced by Whale Chorus launched their annual Shakespeare Under the Stars event last year and are excited to be bringing it back to the Hunter region.
Director Janie Gibson said they were wrapped with the response for their first season last summer.
"People came away glowing," she said.
'From experienced theatre-goers to people who had never been to the theatre before, we had a really broad range of the community attend.
Last summer's Newcastle event saw the show sell out before it had even opened for the season and Gibson said that's why they're bringing it back.
"Next year we will be back with a new play, and our Shakespeare Under the Stars will be an annual event in Newcastle," she said.
Head along to Pacific Park to enjoy the story of four young lovers as they journey into the forest and are overtaken by the unpredictable world of fairies in a comedy of unlikely love spells.
