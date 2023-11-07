There is no doubt that Maitland got into the spirit of Melbourne Cup, with hundreds of Maitland punters getting out their fascinators and placing bets on Tuesday.
It's the race that stops the nation as each year Australians attempt to back a winner in the Melbourne Cup, and in Maitland there were plenty of cup inspired parties in full swing.
From charity luncheons to fashion parades, here's how Maitland celebrated the Melbourne Cup.
The Whistler at Maitland held its annual Melbourne Cup luncheon, which for the past eight years has been supporting the Mai-Wel Group.
Teaming up with local businesses the Hunter Recruitment Group and Beam Bookkeeping, the Whistler hosted a crowd of 50 people for a luncheon, sweeps and a fashions in the field parade.
Incoming Chair of the Mai-Wel Group Felicity Laczina said for the not-for-profit organisation it is amazing to have fundraising support from local businesses.
"We had one of our Mai-Wel participants join us for the luncheon today and he had the privilege of judging the fashion parade," she said.
Ms Laczina said the fundraising from the Melbourne Cup event will primarily go towards updating their facilities.
"Last year's fundraiser ball and Melbourne Cup fundraiser went towards upgrading our kitchen facilities and that's where we do our training for hospitality," she said.
Owner and director of Hunter Recruitment Group Craig McGregor said it is a privilege to support a great community organisation.
Maitland's Imperial Hotel also used Melbourne Cup as an excuse to raise money for local charity, their event fundraising for the Riding for the Disabled Raymond Terrace and Lower Hunter.
Owner of the Imperial Hotel Stephen Hunt said it was a great opportunity to get the community together and raise money for local charity.
"This was our first year fundraising for a charity at a Melbourne Cup event, and it was one of our biggest Melbourne Cup Day events in general," he said.
"The team is really happy with how the day went, there's been plenty of champagne, raffles and Melbourne Cup cheer."
Over in East Maitland, the Country Women's Association (CWA) ladies dressed to the nines and had a full day of events planned to celebrate the race.
Their party kicked off at 11am and featured competitions for best dressed and best hat, as well as a raffle, lucky door prizes, two-course lunch and sweeps.
There were 60 people in attendance, including some families who had three generations celebrating the day together.
East Maitland CWA publicity officer Annette Hardes said the ladies love getting involved every year, and she was very impressed by this year's fashions and fascinators.
"The ladies outfits are amazing, we have some beautiful ladies here from the Red Hats who are in red and purple, and everybody tends to go for their very best," she said.
"We even try to put on heels although some of us do have other shoes in our bag for later on."
Mrs Hardes said from the raffle to the sweeps, there were plenty of prizes to go around.
"Basically unless people get multiples, nearly everyone ends up with a prize of some sort," she said.
At Rutherford, the Bradford Hotel was full to the brim with hundreds of punters getting amongst the Melbourne Cup fun.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.