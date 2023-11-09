Your weekly guide to what's on in Maitland - Street Eats, trivia and music

TRIVIA NIGHT
EAST MAITLAND
Head to East Maitland Bowling Club on Friday, November 10 at 7pm for Early Links' trivia night, raising money for a new youth hub. There will be a fun trivia quiz, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. Book your place at events.humanitix.com/early-links-2023-trivia-night.
ART SALE
MRAG
The MRAGM Art Sale at Maitland Regional Art Gallery is on now. Why not stop by the much anticipated exhibition, filled with an array of local and national artworks. This weekend the gallery is open from 9am to 4pm. You'll find the gallery full to the brim with paintings, sculptures and prints all waiting to be added to your very own collection.
GUIDED NIGHT TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Join a 90 minute guided tour at Maitland Gaol, led by an ex warder on Saturday from 8pm to delve into the history of the maximum security facility. Hear gripping stories of both famous and infamous inmates, providing a unique perspective on the past. Get tickets ($36) at www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
ASHTONFIELD
Join council this Sunday at Shamrock Hill Park, Ashtonfield from 12pm to 3pm for Street Eats, where a delightful fusion of food trucks and live music awaits. Whether with family or friends, come for a picnic and savour the diverse offerings from the food trucks.https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-ashtonfield/
BRASS CONCERT
TOWN HALL
Come on down to Maitland Town Hall on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Maitland City Brass Band. Delight in an afternoon of exceptional music presented by MCBB, Brisbane Water Brass Band, Maitland Pipes and Drums and Maitland City Choir. Entry is a gold coin donation at the door.
MAITLAND LIBRARY
After the community was invited to submit festive celebration photos, the nine winning images have been selected and are on display now outside Maitland City Library for the latest Walls that Talk exhibition. Festive Frames will be on display until Saturday, December 30. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/festive-frames.
COMEDY SHOW
BRANXTON
Head to Branxton Community Hall on Sunday, November 12 at 6pm to see stand up comedian Uncle Nath for a night of laughter and hilarity. Hosted by New Vine Vineyards Baptist Church, there will be a sausage sizzle, drinks and snow cones for sale, plus prizes for the best dad joke. Entry is a gold coin donation.
