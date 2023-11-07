The Maitland Mercurysport
Josh Pickering and Brody Nowlan win fourth Aussie Postie Bike GP at Cessnock

By Peter Baker
November 7 2023 - 6:50pm
Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering have won their fourth Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix and will wear the coveted No.1 plate next year. Picture by Gears and Wheels Photography
Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering have won their fourth Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix and will wear the coveted No.1 plate next year. Picture by Gears and Wheels Photography

Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering have won their fourth Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix beating a hugely competitive field on the rains-soaked streets of Cessnock on Sunday (November 5).

