"While the way we finished our innings was a bit disappointing our bowling effort was really good," Sidoti said.
And all locally sourced, with returning paceman Syd Searle and opening bowling partner Cam Wyn accounting for four of the top five batters to finish with two wickets each.
The Plovers were left struggling at 4/44 until Jeewan De Silva (74) and Brayden Lucas (44) enjoyed an 82-run partnership.
After the mid-innings revival, Lachie Irwin struck with a run-out off his own bowling and two wickets to finish with 2-14.
While Amas and Van Dee Heever, in particularly are playing leading roles, Sidoti said they are both terrific team men and great fun to be around.
"Charl (Van Den Heever) and Billy are both top blokes and along with our coach Tom Irwin have added a real professional approach to our game," Sidoti said.
Apart from a round three loss to Easts, the Bulls are one of the best performed teams of the competition sitting fourth equal on 16 points with Thornton.
City are second on 17 points and Kurri Weston Mulbring are on top, four points clear of the pack, courtesy of an outright win against Raymond Terrace, a tie with City and a 100-run thrashing of Thornton on November 4 at Kurri Central.
The Bulls have an intriguing match-up at Bolwarra Oval this Saturday when they meet the much improved Northern Suburbs who were pipped with three balls to spare by City United at Robins Oval.
Norths led by an unbeaten 101 by opener Sean Gibson and 48 by David Hancock posted a competitive 6/213 after being sent into bat by City.
City made 6/214 in reply with Josh Trappel continuing his superb form with the bat with 75, skipper Matt Trappel 40 and Tim Burton 31 off just 26 deliveries getting the job done.
Kurri-Weston Mulbring grabbed a share of top spot with opponents Thornton with an 100-run win against the Thunder.
No. 11 Elliott Maher was the stand out with the bat for the Warriors making 61 not out to take their total to 9/233 off 50 overs. KWM's bowlers struck early dismissing Thornton for just 133 in the 35th over. Thomas Long made 63 for Thunder.
Thornton and Wests will both be looking to bounce back when they meet at Thornton this round
A loss would leave the Plovers who are sixth on nine points, as much as 12 points outside the top four.
In the final game Eastern Suburbs collected their second win in a row with a 38-run victory against Raymond Terrace. Tom Porter made 67, Harrison Johnstone 55 and Tom Lovegrove 41 for Easts.
Easts host KWM this round and City are home to Raymond Terrace.
