The Maitland Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tenambit-Morpeth import Van Den Heever smashes ton in big win against Western Suburbs

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
November 9 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • From page 24

"While the way we finished our innings was a bit disappointing our bowling effort was really good," Sidoti said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.