Maitland's festive season looks bright as council prepares to light up an 11 metre tall Christmas tree, the grandest in the city's history.
A ceremonial lighting on Friday, November 10, at 7.30pm in front of Maitland City Library will mark the start of the city's festive season.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said Maitland's Christmas tree will serve as an impressive symbol of hope throughout the festive season and will welcome people from all parts of our community.
The lighting of the giant Christmas tree will coincide with the launch of the Mayor's Annual Food and Toy Appeal, in collaboration with Maitland Region Community Support and the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive.
"It's important to remember as we gear up for the holiday season that there are some people in our community doing it tough this year and Christmas can be a challenging time," Cr Penfold said.
"By launching the Food and Toy Appeal at the same time as lighting this magnificent tree, we are sending the message that the Maitland community cares for those in need."
Donations of non-perishable food, toys and other essentials are welcome at any of Maitland's four libraries in the East Maitland, Maitland, Rutherford and Thornton or at the Maitland Administration Centre.
For further details about Maitland's Christmas tree and the Annual Food and Toy Appeal, visit mait.city/Christmas-in-Maitland.
