Citizen of the Year: awarded to an individual for their contribution to Maitland and the broader community in a single year or across multiple years.

Young Citizen of the Year: awarded to an individual under the age of 25 years on 26 January 2024 for their contribution to the Maitland and the broader community in a single year or across multiple years.

City of Maitland Medal (Volunteer Group or Organisation): awarded to a Maitland focused organisation or group for outstanding voluntary service to Maitland and its citizens as a whole.

City of Maitland Service Award (Individual): awarded to an individual who has provided outstanding voluntary service to the Maitland community.

Sportsperson of the Year: recognises an individual for their significant achievement and contribution in a non-professional sporting field within the Maitland community for the previous 12 months.