Nominations for Maitland City Council's Annual Awards are closing soon, with less than a week left to nominate community members worthy of recognition.
Nominations for the Annual Awards will close on Sunday, November 19 and will be awarded at the 2024 Australia Day function on January 26.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold encourages individuals, clubs and organisations to nominate community members whose contributions deserve recognition.
"We have many wonderful volunteers and community minded people in Maitland who put their heart and soul into making our City a better place without looking for recognition," he said.
"This program is a great way for us to remind them that they are appreciated."
Categories for the Annual Awards include:
Recognition for high achievers in sports and the arts is in its second year, which Cr Penfold said is a positive addition to the award categories.
"Maitland has such a rich sporting and creative history, and broader recognition of high achievers in our community across many fields is great to see," he said.
Council is also inviting the community to nominate outstanding individuals for the 2023 City of Maitland Hall of Fame induction class.
The Hall of Fame aims to celebrate individuals' exceptional achievements and contributions across various fields, including arts, business, public service, military service, research, education, science, innovation, and sports.
'We're looking for nominees who have a strong association with Maitland,' Cr Penfold said.
"Our future Hall of Fame inductees should be inspiring people who have made a significant and enduring contribution to their field, making them a source of civic pride," he said.
The Hall of Fame nominations which are open for nomination every second year will close on Sunday, December 3, and will be awarded at a function in the first half of 2024.
