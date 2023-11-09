SES, BOM issue flash flood warning for the Hunter

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is urging commuters not to take the risk of driving through flash flooding as heavy rain is set to lash the Hunter.
A large storm front is moving across the Great Dividing Range to the east this afternoon (Thursday, 9 November), bringing damaging winds, possible hail and heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding in low lying areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain across Metropolitan Sydney, the Hunter, Central Tablelands, Central West Slops and Plains and North West Slopes districts.
NSW SES has personnel and assets prepositioned to respond in our South Eastern, Metro and Northern zones.
NSW SES Senior Manager of State Operations, Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes, said flash flooding is dangerous and can happen anywhere there is localised heavy rainfall.
"If it's flooded, stop and find an alternative route. Flash flooding can be deeper than it appears and can contain sewage and poisons, as well as hidden debris," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
"If you live, work or regularly commute through a low lying area, there may be no official warning for flash flooding. It is critical you assess the conditions and also check live traffic before travelling."
If you are trapped by rising flash floodwater, seek the safest refuge position and call Triple Zero (000) if life threatening.
The NSW SES advises that people should:
