Holy Spirit Primary School Kurri Kurri senior girls' netball team finished fourth at the Netball NSW Schools Cup Finals, a highlight each of the girls will remember for a long time.
The statewide competition had more than 1000 teams across NSW participating, and for the Kurri Kurri primary school it was the highest level the school team has competed at in the schools history.
Classroom teacher at Holy Spirit Primary School Kurri Kurri, Amy Williams said it was incredibly exciting for the girls from a small school to finish fourth in the State finals.
"It was an amazing feat for these girls who showed adaptability, resilience, and outstanding sportsmanship," she said.
The Kurri Kurri team played five games against finalists from other regions across NSW, including Centaur Public School, Lake Albert Public School, St Mary's Orange, Narellan Vale Public School and Shellharbour Public School.
Finishing in second place at the Hunter finals in September, the girls received an unexpected invitation to progress through to the State Finals.
Their semi-final involved a rematch of the Hunter Region grand final against Bateau Bay, which saw the Kurri Kurri girls go down 18-9.
They then played in a playoff for third or fourth position, finishing overall in fourth place.
Ms Williams said playing in the NSW Schools Cup State finals has been a once in a lifetime experience for the team and small school community.
"It was an incredible opportunity for the girls to showcase their talents, experience playing against peers of a high sporting calibre and encounter accredited badged umpires," she said.
Each of the girls share a passion for netball and Ms Williams said the girls got to learn some tips from professional netball players, including NSW Swift's Maddy Turner and Giant's Matilda McDonell.
"Participating in the State finals boosted their confidence and was a day they will never forget," she said.
