Native bee workshops at Shortland shares expertise in the field

November 12 2023 - 3:59pm
Dr Tobias Smith conducts a native bee workshop at the Hunter Wetlands Centre.
Dr Tobias Smith conducts a native bee workshop at the Hunter Wetlands Centre.

The Hunter has marked the beginning of Australian Pollinators Week with a pair of native bee workshops at Hunter Wetlands Centre at the weekend.

