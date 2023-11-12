The Maitland Mercury
Three wins for Maitland junior rep cricket teams at home

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 12 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:33pm
Maitland batter Thomas Long in action against Tamworth at Robins Oval on Sunday, November 12. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
An excellent 73 by Thomas Long and a four-wicket haul to Bailey Holstein have led Maitland to a comprehensive 107-run win against Tamworth Gold at Robins Oval.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

