An excellent 73 by Thomas Long and a four-wicket haul to Bailey Holstein have led Maitland to a comprehensive 107-run win against Tamworth Gold at Robins Oval.
Thornton's Long kept the scoreboard ticking over with quick singles, but also punished any bad balls and hit he hit four fours and a six as he helped Maitland to a 9/212 in the U-17 Col Dent Shield round two clash on Sunday, November 12.
Captain Harrison Dunn made a quick-fire 46 at the top of the innings and William Scanes was the other main scorer with 20.
Raymond Terrace paceman Holstein had Tamworth immediately on the backfoot claiming both openers for just five runs between them and finishing with 4-29 off nine overs as Tamworth were all out for 105.
Norths bowler Stirling Strachan provided excellent support taking 3-14 off his eight overs.
Jacob Miller with 31 and Archer Starr 30 were the best with the bat for Tamworth.
Maitland Maroon started the U-15 John Kilborn Shield with a 40-run win against Coalfields at Cook Park, Singleton.
Maroon vice-captain Chayce Smith made an unbeaten 89 as Maitland's upper-age team posted 7/196 from their 50 overs.
Captain Rhys Tyrrell made 28 and Henry Williamson 21 not out. Coalfields share the wickets around with Cessnock junior Jacob Edwards taking 2-29, Greta-Branxton's Ben Regan 2-20 and Scone junior Archie MacCallum 2-21.
Coalfields made 9/151 in reply with Regan completing a fine game top scoring with 45 and Kurri Weston Mulbring's Tate Wootton-Brydon making 22. Norths junior Ben Nicholls was the best with the ball taking 3-21 off eight overs.
Maitland Maroon had a comprehensive 159-run win against Coalifelds in their Under-13 George Denton Shield round two match in Singleton.
Batting first Maroon made 2/224 from their overs. George Williamson top scored with 69, Braxton Smith made 55, Cailan Hartwell 46 not out off just 38 balls and Nixon Perrin 32 off 16.
In reply Coalfields were all out for 65 in the 30th over. Cody Mills took 4-1 off four overs and Logan Hodges 2-17 off three.
The result of the game between Maitland Gold and Tamworth Blue was not available.
In other sporting news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.