Maitland Town Hall was abuzz with talk of the future last week when 150 high school students attended the Net Zero Careers in the Hunter event.
On Thursday, November 9 students were taught all about clean energy and opportunities for employment in the Hunter within the sector.
It highlighted the full depth of clean energy programs and initiatives that will happen in the Hunter over the coming decades.
Students and staff attended presentations and discussions with innovative Hunter companies which are active across offshore wind, solar energy, hydrogen and battery storage.
TAFE NSW and the University of Newcastle were on hand to outline pathways towards a green career for the students.
Maitland Grossmann High School student Darcey Robson is particularly interested in clean energy as she studies Earth and Environmental Science at school.
She connected with a presentation about offshore wind with a legal focus.
"I found it really interesting that he's really focusing on what makes a site a good place, and how he gets the plans all together," Miss Robson said.
Another highlight for Miss Robson was a presentation by Lightsource BP, which develops large-scale solar power projects.
"What really made me go 'wow' the most is the BP Lightsource people were talking about how people can take their land, make it a solar farm and still have sheep grazing on it or do beekeeping," she said.
"I thought that was really cool, the fact you can be there for the change.
"There's so many opportunities here."
The Net Zero Careers in the Hunter event is a project by the Department of Education's Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) Program, which connects employers with schools.
