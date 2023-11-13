The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Net Zero Careers in the Hunter shows students clean energy career paths

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students watching AGL's net zero presentation. Picture supplied
Students watching AGL's net zero presentation. Picture supplied

Maitland Town Hall was abuzz with talk of the future last week when 150 high school students attended the Net Zero Careers in the Hunter event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help