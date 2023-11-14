Meet Buddy, a seasoned Australian Kelpie in search of his perfect forever home.
Despite being 8-years-old, Buddy remains an energetic companion who adores walks in the great outdoors with his beloved human friends.
He has been at the Hunter Shelter for more than 100 days, waiting patiently for the right family to come along and provide him with the love and comfort he deserves.
He prefers to acclimate to calmer environments before delving into busier areas, making each sniff-filled stroll an exciting adventure.
Buddy's both curious and wildly intelligent, seeking either cuddles or mental stimulation.
He particularly enjoys engaging in backyard treasure hunts, finding joy and fulfilment in the process of seeking out his meals.
Buddy's ideal home is one with older children who understand the importance of respecting his space and allowing him time to adjust to a new family dynamic.
While Buddy and his nose may need some time to get used to having you around, once he does, he's sure to become your most loyal, devoted friend.
He thrives as the only dog in the home, as he can become overwhelmed by rough play or a lack of respect for his boundaries.
For this reason, off-lead areas are not the best fit for him, but peaceful hikes and beach outings would give Buddy all the joy in the world.
If you think you're the missing piece in Buddy's life, contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
If you would like to visit Buddy in-person, you can visit from Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The Hunter Shelter is closed every Monday and on public holidays.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.