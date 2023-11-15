Ed Matnezik and Terry Farrelly were both in London during the 1970s working for bands like The Who and Led Zeppelin, but their paths didn't cross until recently.
In fact, they both ran recording studios within a few blocks of each other, making the first recordings of future stars like The Pretenders and Motorhead.
Now, with Hunter guitar teacher Tony Rees rounding out the trio, these men will put on quite a show on Friday, November 17 at Queens Arms Hotel, Maitland, supporting The Milestones.
With Matnezik on bass, Rees on guitar and Farrelly on drums, they are Sultans of Surf or SOS.
Sultans of Surf will perform a 40 minute surf-rock set, starting at 8pm. If the gig goes well, the band will continue playing - but Friday night will be the test.
The trio first performed together back in 2020 at an open mic night when they were still strangers to each other.
"We played three songs and then there was COVID," Matnezik said.
When the booking agent at the Queens Arms offered them a slot, Matnezik got the band back together.
"I went and found the other guys, and they said we'll do it," he said.
"If it goes any good we'll turn ourselves into a proper band."
Matnezik was a founding member of original surf rock band The Atlantics in the early 1960s, and ran a recording studio for The Who in the 1970s. His recording studio was the first to record Motorhead.
Farrelly had his start playing drums with heavy metal bands in London, and was a drum technician for Led Zeppelin and Bad Company. He also ran a recording studio, which made the first live recording of The Pretenders.
Rees has been a guitarist with bands Zombonimo, Roar Boar, the TNR Band and Dualis, and is a popular Hunter guitar teacher. He has played almost every style of guitar, with a focus on heavy metal.
Following Sultans of Surf, one of the Hunter's finest rock cover bands The Milestones will take to the stage at 9pm, playing the best of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Doors, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Cream and Jimmy Hendrix.
