Planet Ark's National Recycling Week is the perfect time to draw attention to how we can contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment and a more sustainable future simply through recycling right. Hunter Resource Recovery (HRR) Manager Cindy Wilks said residents should keep in mind the way to reduce their waste is avoid, reduce, reuse and recycle.
'We recognise and appreciate the great work undertaken by most residents to ensure that we are able to maximise the recycling potential of all the products that we collect each fortnight," she said. "Residents play an import role in reducing waste to landfill and by working collectively with councils, residents can significantly reduce the volume of waste the produce."
While many items can be recycled or reused, Cindy said that it was imperative for residents to dispose of batteries and items containing batteries correctly via designated drop off points such as Council Waste Management Centers as correct disposal ensures the safety of all staff and eliminates the risk of fire. "In recent years there has been a large increase in products containing batteries and the incorrect disposal of batteries poses a significant risk of fire in all waste and recycling collection vehicles."
Recycling can be confusing at times with HRR receiving large amounts of electronic waste, plastic bags, items in plastic bags, styrofoam and textiles. Cindy said none of these items should be disposed in the yellow top bin. "To assist our residents to recycle right HRR has a mobile Education Team and their role is to assist residents by providing information to help clear confusion, while also checking the recycling bins for hazardous or dangerous items that may pose a health and safety risk to sorting staff, such as disposable nappies," she said. "The Education Team may leave helpful information for residents at premises where incorrect use is detected, such as our A-Z Guide of the products accepted in the kerbside recycling bin."
Residents are reminded that any recycling bin that may pose a risk or contains general waste may not be collected. It will not be emptied until the following fortnights collection and only when the offending products have been removed. Residents are encouraged to talk to the team or to call the free-call recycling hotline on 1800 838 884 on matters related to the yellow top bin service.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) levies councils a fee for each tonne of product disposed of at landfill. This includes all waste collected via your general waste pick up service and councils are forced to pass on this charge via the domestic waste management charge. Cindy said that residents can reduce this cost by managing their waste correctly. "We know that most residents support our service, just last year alone an average of over 145 kilos was collected from every home.
"This is 27,200 tonnes which equates to approximately 4535 collection truck loads," she said. "All recyclable items placed in your recycling bins are sorted and reused by industry to manufacture new goods or packaging".
HRR is responsible for over four million recycling bin collections every year. On average over 90 per cent of residents and business actively participate in the recycle service, and product is so clean that it results in 90 per cent being recovered and recycled into new products. For more information visit the HRR website at www.hrr.com.au.
National Recycling Week is here and Matthews Metal Management (MMM) is encouraging everyone to take part. From your old kettle and toaster though to cars which have seen better days, all of that steel can be collected and given another life.
MMM recycling sites source around 1.4 million tonnes of scrap metal every year, shredding it into smaller pieces for sorting and then sending it to their steel mills.
That scrap is fed into electric arc furnaces which produce steel billets which are used to construct everything from bedding springs and buildings to major road projects which include Sydney's WestConnex and Brisbane's Cross River Rail line.
Electric arc furnaces are crucial to decarbonising operations which is why many manufacturers are transitioning to the technology.
MMM's longstanding vertically integrated operation ensures it has been part of the circular economy for the last 40 years.
They will need to recycle more and more steel into the future with demand for their versatile products expected to double by 2050 and global growth dependent on its availability.
If it is metal, we can recycle it.- Gordon Matthews, former owner and MMM Business Manager
As we celebrate National Recycling Week it's a great opportunity to look at how everyone can help extend the lifecycle of steel and ensure scrap is available for reuse, by properly disposing of their steel items. It's also important to acknowledge the important of removing lithium batteries and disposing of these items separately and safely to avoid the fires we have seen in recent years.
Recycling is fast becoming a major industry across NSW and indeed Australia. in 2019, InfraBuild acquired Matthews Metal Management (MMM) and continues to trade under this name providing important scrap metal recycling services in regional NSW.
Former owner and current MMM Business Manager Gordon Matthews said that the MMM business sources scrap metal from households, councils, industrial and commercial businesses, tradesman, automotive recyclers, and even mines. "If it is metal, we can recycle it.
"With the MMM business now being owned by a large vertically integrated steel manufacturer and distributor, this gives regional NSW and opportunity to supply their scrap metal directly into the steel making process," he said. "InfraBuild are truly a full circle when it comes to scrap metal."
With 26 scrap metal recycling sites across Australia, MMM is also playing an important role by transforming scrap into a valuable resource which is a far better alternative to landfill.
As the world moves to decarbonise, recycling is no longer simply about making ourselves feel good, it's an essential behaviour which will help preserve our environment for generations to come.
To find out how you can help be a part of the Matthews Metal Management journey, visit www.matthewsmm.com.au.