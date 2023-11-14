The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Disruptions set for Hunter train network to allow ARTC to complete scheduled maintenance

November 14 2023 - 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Maintenance works occurring between Kooragang and Turrawan on the main north line and as far as Ulan on the Ulan line.
  • Shutdown from 6:30 am Tuesday 21 November to 6:30 pm Friday 24, November.
  • Essential track maintenance will maintain high safety and reliability standards.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation will carry out essential maintenance on the Hunter Valley network between 6.30am on November 21 and 6.30pm on November 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.