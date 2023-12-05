For 14-year-old Ryan, he has loved the sensory feeling of running water for as long as his mum Ira can remember.
Ryan who has angelman syndrome and autism has a lot of sensory issues but Ira said he is very much attracted to water.
His distance education support unit teacher at Sir Eric Woodward School knew how much Ryan loves water and sought the advice from the Maitland Community Men's Shed about constructing a water table.
Tom Norton and Ted Borradaile from the Men's Shed met with Ryan and his family to take measurements and generously donated their time, materials, and expertise to build a mobile water table.
The table allows Ryan to safely access a range of activities to develop his fine motor and communication skills, as well as science activities, and creative arts.
The table also has lockable wheels which means that it can be used indoors and outdoors at his Chisholm home.
Water helps to settle Ryan and his mum Ira said he uses the water table daily.
"Normally he would have to do his water activities outdoors but he was always asking if he could play with water inside," she said.
Ira said Ryan loves the feeling of water on his hands from the tap, but that was getting too expensive to do each day.
"We kept on thinking what we could do for him so that he could enjoy water indoors as well," she said.
The water table allows Ryan's legs to go under the tray while he's sitting in his chair and Ira said Ryan was very excited to use his water table.
"Tom and Ted from the Maitland Men's Shed were so wonderful," she said.
"It's very easy and comfortable for him to use."
Ted said the Maitland Community Men's Shed try to help out people in the community in any way they can.
"We feel grateful that they've been able to help somebody and you get a good feeling about it," he said.
The pair have constructed water tables for schools before but Ted said they weren't as elaborate as Ryan's.
"We needed to make sure his chair could be wheeled into it and he could get as close to the water table as possible," he said.
Tom said Ryan was very excited when he saw the pair arrive with his water table.
"His family were ecstatic and it gives us a good feeling to know that we've helped them out," he said.
