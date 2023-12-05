The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Community Men's Shed built a custom water table for Ryan

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 5 2023 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan enjoys his custom built water table on a daily basis. Picture supplied
Ryan enjoys his custom built water table on a daily basis. Picture supplied

For 14-year-old Ryan, he has loved the sensory feeling of running water for as long as his mum Ira can remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.