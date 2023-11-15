The Maitland Mustangs are excited about the prospects of their new US import Christian Little who was a teammate of MVP Will Cranstown-Lown at Regis University.
Little, a combo guard who is a proven scorer and lockdown defender, is regarded as one of the most accomplished players in the Regis University's history.
He was a two-time member of his conference (RMAC) All-First Team, is the all time leader in steals at Regis, second all-time in assists, and fourth all-time in points at his college.
In his senior year in 2020 he averaged 17.1 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game.
Little will join Cranstown Lown, who re-signed with the Mustangs for the 2024 season, as Maitland pushes for an NBL 1 East title after playing in the past two grand finals losing the 2023 decider 83-80 to Sutherland.
"These guys have already established a winning culture, I'm excited to get to work and help take it up another notch," Little said.
An excited Mustangs coach Luke Boyle said: "We want to welcome Christian to our club. Christian is a tough defensive guard and efficient scorer. He played alongside Will Cranston Lown at Regis University where he had a hugely successful four years as a college athlete."
Meanwhile homegrown star Shakera Reilly, who has signed with UC Capitals in the WNBL, will return for the 2024 NBL1 East season with the Mustangs.
