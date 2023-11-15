The Maitland Mercurysport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland Mustangs sign US import Christian Little for 2024 season

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 15 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Mustangs US import Christian Little pictured playing with Regis University.
Maitland Mustangs US import Christian Little pictured playing with Regis University.

The Maitland Mustangs are excited about the prospects of their new US import Christian Little who was a teammate of MVP Will Cranstown-Lown at Regis University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.