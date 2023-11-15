City United star Josh Trappel is making his return to the representative cricket ranks after several years break leading a talented Central North team in Tamworth at the Plan B Country Bash and the McDonalds Country Championships.
Trappel is captain of the team which features a strong Maitland contingent including Kurri Weston Mulbring all-rounders Sam Dalibozek and Steve Abel, Western Suburbs pair Harry King and Shannon Threlfo, Eastern Suburbs paceman Jett Lee as well as the cream of the Tamworth competition.
He is averaging 97 with the bat five games into the 2023-24 season, with scores of 75, 154, 109, 50 and 97 and puts his good form down to enjoying his cricket and playing with a more relaxed attitude.
Trappel said he was looking to forward rep cricket after work commitments ruled him out over the past couple of seasons,
"I was keen to get back involved in the system and give back a bit. Through all my juniors I played with Central North and all the way up into my early 20s and I haven't played much since.," he said.
"I thought this was the year to give it a real crack and see how good we can go at the tournament with a couple of new faces in the side. I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"I think it's probably credit to the Maitland comp over the last couple of years. We've seen the quality of players come back and start to really lift the comp.
"From that you get people involved wanting to give more and that's where rep cricket comes into it.
"Seeing blokes like Stevie Abel, who has played in the Maitland comp for a few years now but really gone up to the next level with his skill. He now gets to put that on show at another level with Central North cricket too."
Central North start their campaign on Thursday in the T20 Plan B Country Bash in a pool featuring Greater Illawarra, North Coastal and Newcastle.
They are in Pool A of the McDonalds Country Championship and start their campaign on Friday against Newcastle, followed by North Coastal on Saturday and Greater Illawarra on Sunday.
The winners of Pools A and B play in the final on January 17, 2024.
