Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Maitland's Josh Trappel to lead Central North at country titles

Updated November 15 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:18pm
Josh Trappel is averaging 97 five games into the season.
City United star Josh Trappel is making his return to the representative cricket ranks after several years break leading a talented Central North team in Tamworth at the Plan B Country Bash and the McDonalds Country Championships.

