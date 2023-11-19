The Maitland Mercury
Monday, 20 November 2023
Our History

OUR PAST: How Maitland survived the December 1989 earthquake

By Lawrence Henderson
Updated November 19 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 2:34pm
The decorative urns half buried in the footpath after falling off Mansfied House. Picture by Suzanne Martin
The decorative urns half buried in the footpath after falling off Mansfied House. Picture by Suzanne Martin

On December 28, 1989, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck at 10:27 am, local time.

