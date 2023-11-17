The Maitland Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Thornton McDonald's celebrates grand reopening on McHappy Day

By Newsroom
November 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly refurbished Thornton McDonald's reopens its doors to the community. Picture supplied
Newly refurbished Thornton McDonald's reopens its doors to the community. Picture supplied

Thornton McDonald's is ready to welcome back the community to its newly refurbished restaurant, following the completion of a $2 million renovation, which also created 50 construction jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.