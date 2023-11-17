Thornton McDonald's is ready to welcome back the community to its newly refurbished restaurant, following the completion of a $2 million renovation, which also created 50 construction jobs.
The renovations included a brand new exterior, dining room, PlayPlace and dedicated partner delivery room.
The restaurant is also fully equipped with LED lighting and features wheel stops containing recycled materials in the car park.
McDonald's Thornton will celebrate the reopening on McHappy Day this Saturday, November 18 with balloon art, face painting, puppetry and Newcastle Knights cheerleaders from 11am to 2pm.
McHappy Day is the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps seriously ill or injured children and their family stay together while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.
For every Big Mac ordered on November 18, $2 will go directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Customers can also purchase silly socks featuring Grimance and Hamburgular for $5.95, with all profits going directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Operations Manager for McDonald's Thornton, Matthew Watson said the team is excited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Thornton restaurant.
"Reinvestment is an important part of our ongoing commitment to providing customers with the best possible experience when they visit our restaurants," he said.
"It also allows us to create new jobs for the local community, through expanding our operational capabilities to allow us to provide quicker and more efficient service for our customers."
Mr Watson said they are looking forward to welcoming customers back to the newly refurbished McDonald's Thornton.
"We'll be back serving up our great quality and great tasting menu once again," she said.
McDonald's Thornton is also committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities.
They are also proud supporters of local causes and groups including the Thornton Beresfield Junior Rugby League, Thornton Netball Club and Woodberry Warriors Junior Rugby League Club.
