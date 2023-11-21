For Simon Morris, Camp Quality changed his life and he is now giving it all back through charity events.
At the young age of nine, Simon was diagnosed with childhood leukemia, and was supported by Camp Quality through his battle.
Simon who knows too well what the children and their families are going through said he wanted to give back to the charity that gave so much to his family.
"It's close to my heart and Camp Quality is always going to be a part of my life," he said.
Now an avid Camp Quality supporter, Simon has raised more than $110,000 for the volunteer-run organisation through BTAC (Band together against cancer) charity events.
He is back again raising funds at a BTAC charity event at the Regal Inn in December.
Fundraising and Events Manager for Camp Quality, Debra Moore said Camp Quality isn't possible without events like the ones Simon hosts.
"We rely on fundraising and the generosity of the local community to provide our camps and programs for our kids and families for free," she said.
In the Northern NSW region, which includes families from Maitland, Cessnock and Singleton, there are 510 families currently utilising Camp Quality's services.
1989 was the year that Simon was diagnosed with leukemia and said he still remembers a representative from Camp Quality coming to meet him and his family.
"They gave so much to my family over the years, and now I've been doing charity work to raise money and give back," he said.
Ms Moore said Simon also helps out on Camp Quality's annual motorbike event.
"Any opportunity to help out, he jumps on it," she said.
In other news:
The next charity event for the Aberglasslyn resident is the Christmas County Fair at the Regal Inn on Sunday, December 10.
On the day, there will be six live bands, mini pig races, a whip cracking demonstration, a raffle, smokin swine barbecue and much more.
With more than $11,000 worth of prizes up for grabs in the raffle, including a fishing boat, tickets can be bought at the Regal Inn and will be drawn on December 10 at 7pm.
"Anyone can win it, even if they're not here on the night," Simon said.
The event will run from 12pm to 8pm and its major sponsor is Civmec.
Glenn Richardson from Civmec said it was time for the business to jump onboard and support an important cause.
"It's our social responsibility to give back and help out these kids in any way that we can," he said.
It is $20 for entry and Simon said the event wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of the Regal Inn.
"They've been great supporting us and all proceeds from the door will go straight to Camp Quality," he said.
