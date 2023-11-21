The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Regal Inn hosts Christmas County Fair to support Camp Quality

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 22 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right: Civmec's Glenn Richardson, General Manager of the Regal Inn Danielle Elsey, Camp Quality's Debra Moore and Simon Morris with the raffle prizes at the Regal Inn. Picture by Marina Neil
Left to right: Civmec's Glenn Richardson, General Manager of the Regal Inn Danielle Elsey, Camp Quality's Debra Moore and Simon Morris with the raffle prizes at the Regal Inn. Picture by Marina Neil

For Simon Morris, Camp Quality changed his life and he is now giving it all back through charity events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.