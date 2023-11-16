The Maitland Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

East Maitland residents against childcare centre expansion proposal

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
November 16 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daycare dispute: Neighbours fight childcare centre expansion
Daycare dispute: Neighbours fight childcare centre expansion

A fight against the expansion of a childcare centre in East Maitland has intensified with Maitland councillors backing residents' concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.