Daycare dispute: Neighbours fight childcare centre expansion

A fight against the expansion of a childcare centre in East Maitland has intensified with Maitland councillors backing residents' concerns.
Kindy Patch Emma's wants to double its enrolments to help meet the rising demand for childcare in the city but concerns about parking on Narang Street, inadequate stormwater drainage, the width of the driveway and the lack of a separate entry for pedestrians has put the plans on hold.
Maitland council staff recommended the plan be approved but Maitland councillors overruled that and chose not to make a decision at this week's council meeting. The Development Application (DA) has been deferred until the next meeting later this month.
Jan Burfitt said her elderly mother already struggles to reverse out of her driveway with cars parked on both sides of it during the week.
She said staff parked on the street even though there were spaces on the site.
"She is unable to see past these cars," she said.
"Under the new DA the children and staff members are doubling, meaning up to 20 staff will be parked on the street every day."
Glenn Field echoed the parking concerns but said stormwater and drop-off access for parents was also a concern.
"We live in a residential area and are against the extra traffic that this addition to the existing centre will create," he said.
A G8 Education spokeswoman, who is representing the childcare centre, said Maitland's population growth had fuelled the need to expand. She said there was a "sizeable waitlist" for children aged between 0 and 3 and demand from Newcastle families who worked in Maitland.
The expansion would create 3 indoor playrooms, extra toilets, a craft storage area and a drop-off zone. Car spaces would also double.
The centre would open half an hour earlier, at 6.30am, Monday to Friday.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.