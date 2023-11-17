The Bath House Garden is a private country garden just minutes from the centre of Maitland. The peaceful rustic charm of this seasonal garden flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. Visit on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, find a spot and take some time out. Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for kids. Visit www.thebathhousegarden.com.au for more information.

