CHRISTMAS FAIR MAITLAND CWA HALL
Experience festive cheer and pick up a unique gift at the Maitland Country Women's Association Christmas Gift and Craft Fair this Saturday from 8am to 2pm, featuring handmade gifts, Christmas treats and unique decorations. Indulge in delicious scones with jam and cream while exploring various locally crafted items.
LEGO BRICKFEST
MAITLAND HIGH
Maitland Brickfest is on Sunday from 10am to 4pm at Maitland High School. There will be more than 90 tables of captivating displays, catering to enthusiasts of all ages. Read more on page 3.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
On Sunday morning why not take part in a 90 minute tour of Maitland Gaol, specially designed to explore the stories and locations of its documented escapes. The tour starts at 11am and the stories are sure to amaze. Tickets are $30 for adults, book at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-day-tour.
SPORTING HISTORY
MORPETH MUSEUM
Explore Maitland's sporting legacy at the Sporting History exhibition in Morpeth Museum, open on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2pm. Don't miss the spotlight on the Morpeth Bowling Club, established in 1974, with captivating photo albums showcasing the club's history. The museum is on Swan Street, Morpeth. Entry is $2 for adults.
GARDEN OPEN DAY
OAKHAMPTON
HEIGHTS
The Bath House Garden is a private country garden just minutes from the centre of Maitland. The peaceful rustic charm of this seasonal garden flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. Visit on Sunday from 10am to 4pm, find a spot and take some time out. Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for kids. Visit www.thebathhousegarden.com.au for more information.
OPEN HOUSE
NEWCASTLE
Award winning builder Metricon is inviting the public to a free open house event at Studio M, its award-winning selection studio in Hamilton on Saturday, November 18. The studio is at 27 Donald Street, Hamilton. The carefully designed customer inspiration centre is open from 12pm to 2pm, providing an excellent opportunity to check out the new home of Metricon and get inspiration for your future home.
LIVE MUSIC
QUEENS ARMS HOTEL
New surf-rock band Sultans of Surf is supporting rock cover band The Milestones at the Queens Arms Hotel on Friday, November 17 at 8pm. SOS will perform a 40 minute instrumental set, calling back to the original surf music of the 1960s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.