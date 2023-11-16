A drop of rain, then sunshine on the way

Showers moved into Maitland on Friday morning but the brolly won't be needed for long.
There's a fine weekend in store.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a 70 per cent chance of rain on Friday with maximum temperatures rising to 23 degrees.
There will be wind between 15 and 25 kilometres from the south to south east and then between 20 and 30 kilometres from the east to south east.
On the weekend the sunshine will return with a maximum of 26 degrees on Saturday and 30 degrees on Sunday.
The nights will be cool with temperatures falling. It will be between 8 and 12 degrees overnight on Saturday and around 12 degrees overnight on Sunday.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.