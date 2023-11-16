The Maitland Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts rain in Maitland on Friday and sunshine over the weekend

By Staff Reporters
November 17 2023 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drop of rain, then sunshine on the way
A drop of rain, then sunshine on the way

Showers moved into Maitland on Friday morning but the brolly won't be needed for long.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.