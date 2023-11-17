Inexperienced nurses are being left in charge amid a chronic staff swap at Maitland Hospital that's putting patients at risk, the union says.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch members will rally outside the Metford facility on Monday morning in a bid to force hospital management to fix the problem.
Branch secretary Monique Murray said their calls had fallen on deaf ears for the past 18 months and the nurses have had enough.
She said Registered Nurses (RN) were being redeployed to pop-up pods to care for patients and replaced with nurses who were less experienced and unable to legally provide a wide range of care.
These nurses are an Assistant in Nursing (AIN) and an Endorsed Enrolled Nurse (EEN) and they work under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, she said.
Ms Murray said the skill mix on the wards was unbalanced and meant patients could decline without a nurse realising what was happening.
"What we class as our babies of the workforce are being left in charge and have pressure put on them and they haven't got the experience," she said.
"Management are flat out denying this is happening, yet our members are the ones who are working in unsafe working conditions."
A Hunter New England Health spokeswoman said registered nurses "may be relocated to another area in the hospital" to fill staffing gaps but the AINs and EENs were "not asked or expected to perform duties outside their scope of practice."
"Hospital management ensures there is always an appropriate skill mix of registered nurses, enrolled nurses, and assistants-in-nursing to provide safe and effective care," the spokeswoman said.
"The hospital is staffed to the levels required under the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) state award, which aligns staffing requirements to the number of patients, their care complexity and acuity needs. This approach allows hospitals to increase staffing where needed."
Ms Murray said the issue was confined to the wards and did not affect the Emergency Department.
The branch has made three requests for the data that shows how Registered Nurses are being replaced but Ms Murray said hospital management has not released it.
Ms Murray said the hospital's conduct was placing extra pressure on Registered Nurses and the risk of burnout was real.
"You've got an RN who is spreading herself over up to 20 patients and she can't spread herself across those patients. Patients can be deteriorating and not seen to in an appropriate time, which puts more risk to the hospital," she said.
The spokeswoman said the hospital was "appropriately staffed and resourced to provide safe, high quality and compassionate care to patients" and several strategies were in place to increase the recruitment of nurses.
She said an overseas recruitment campaign had attracted about 20 registered nurses and the government provided $419 million in this year's budget to recruit 1200 additional nurses and midwives by 2025-26.
"The government has also committed to ongoing funding for the equivalent of 1,112 full time nursing and midwifery positions, which had been funded by the previous government on a temporary basis until 30 June 2024," she said.
"This reform will help retain experienced staff while also helping to attract our future healthcare workforce."
