Cost of living, or surviving?

We hear it regularly, the cost of living crisis. But for many it has really turned in to the cost of surviving crisis.
There are countless stories of families being forced to choose between healthcare, or a hot meal.
You hear the stories of parents who forgo meals just to ensure their kids can eat - last week I heard that some families are watering down their milk just to make it spin out further.
People are picking up weekend shifts just to make sure the mortgage or rent gets paid that week.
On the back of the latest rate rise, statistics say that to buy the average Aussie home (that's average so cities included) you need to have an income of $182,000 per year.
Home prices in the Hunter area are thankfully a lot lower than the metropolitan regions, but it is still an aspiration many feel is out of their reach in their lifetime.
But it's not even the big ticket items that are hard to grasp, it's increasingly difficult to have "expendable" money at the end of the week.
There was a saying I saw once about the so-called middle class in the US that keeps coming back to me.
"There's rich people and then there are people who are desperately trying to prove they're not poor".
It's about people over-stepping their means to give the impression of a lavish lifestyle, but it is increasingly alarming when people are having to overstep their means just to get groceries.
Over the past four years we've experienced Australia's worst bushfires on record, a pandemic, flooding - crisis after crisis.
Housing crisis, cost-of-living crisis and others. Studies show corporate profits are responsible for driving inflation, but repeatedly the RBA has reached for rate increases like it's a solve-all button.
Let's hope someone in charge gets a grip because the people at the bottom are barely holding on.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
