Maitland's class of 2023 has stepped out in style at their school formals, celebrating the end of 13 years of school and a tough exam period.
The former year 12 students have done all the hard work to finish their secondary education, and now the world is their oyster.
Whether they're going on to further education, taking on a trade, going travelling, joining the workforce or are still figuring it out, The Mercury wishes them well.
Maitland Christian School held its year 12 formal at Shepherd's Corner, Woodville on Monday, November 6, and the graduates looked fantastic.
Rutherford Technology High School held its event at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley on Wednesday, November 8, where the students enjoyed a glamorous evening.
Maitland High School's event was at Ben Ean, Pokolbin on Wednesday, November 15, and the students had a fantastic time.
Does your school have year 12 formal happy snaps to add to the gallery? Email pictures with names for the caption to chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
