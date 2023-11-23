The Maitland Mercury
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Second World Youth Jiu Jitsu title for Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell reclaimed her title as the World Youth Champion. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell reclaimed her title as the World Youth Champion. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell may only be 14 and weigh just 46kg, but that didn't stop her from claiming her second world youth jiu jitsu crown ahead of older and heavier opponents.

