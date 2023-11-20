Maitland primary and high schools are invited to a day of racing for the Mini EV Challenge at the TAFE Grounds at Tighes Hill on Wednesday, November 22.
The day will promote STEM careers for students by offering a fun and exciting way to experience science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
It will also provide a space for local technology companies and teachers to encourage current students to explore future career paths in industries such as engineering.
The event is held as part of the annual Hunter Valley Electric Vehicle Festival, and will run from 9am to 3pm.
For more information, visit the Hunter EV festival website.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.