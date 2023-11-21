Embrace the festive season and win at Stockland Green Hills

Stockland Green Hills is offering shoppers the chance to win huge prizes, save at sales, enjoy free family festivities, have their gifts wrapped and even have family photos taken with Santa. Picture Stockland Green Hills, featuring Belinda Guerra and family

This is branded content for Stockland.

At Stockland Green Hills the Christmas spirit is flourishing.

Until Christmas, shoppers have the chance to win huge prizes, shop deals across hundreds of stores, enjoy free family festivities, have gifts wrapped for a gold coin donation to charity and even have family photos with Santa.

Free family festivities include Santa cinema, free kids' workshops, roaming Christmas entertainment, and so much more.

Take a look at the Green Hills Gift Guide for gift inspiration before embracing the Christmas spirit in one of four ways at the in-centre.

One: Celebrate the Christmas Makers and WIN

Christmas Makers: we all know them or maybe you are one. They're the people who bring the magic to Christmas through gifts, decorating, wrapping and food.

Stockland Green Hills is celebrating the Christmas Makers with weekly prizes.

Simply scan the QR Code at various locations in centre to enter the draw to win one of four magical Christmas Prize Packs nationally.*

Enter daily for more chances to WIN! Become a Stockland member to receive an additional entry.

Plus each week, ten runners-up nationally will go in the draw to win a $500 Stockland Gift Card to help make their Christmas.

Weekly prizes include:

Gadget Gurus - November 16 to 22

Win a $5,000 home tech Package including an Apple Watch, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones, a Sonos Wireless Speaker, a P5 Playstation, a Dyson Airwrap, a Breville Coffee Machine, a Polaroid Go Instant Camera and a $500 Stockland Gift Card.

Festive Dazzlers - November 23 to 29

Win a $5,000 Stockland Gift Card to deck out your festive wardrobe.

Flavour Makers - November 30 to December 6

Win a Christmas Feast menu personally curated by Miguel Maestre plus a $5,000 Stockland Gift Card to create perfect Christmas feast.

*Terms and Conditions apply. Promotion commences 9am AEDT on 9 November 2023 and closes 11:59pm AEDT on 6 December 2023. Visit stockland.com.au/christmas for full terms and conditions. NSW Permit Number TP/00525.

Two: For the Gifted Givers

Take the stress out of wrapping presents and have them beautifully wrapped for you this Christmas between November 24 and 24 December 24.

All proceeds donated will go to the East Maitland Lions Club. Located on the ground floor near H&M.

Plus, donate to the Carries Place Giving Tree and Donation Point from November 24 to December 8 to support the organisation that provides a range of programs for people experiencing domestic and family violence, and/or homelessness in Maitland and Hunter Valley, NSW.

The donation point is located on the ground floor opposite Platypus Shoes.

Capture the memory of Christmas with family portraits available for the entire family including the pets. Picture Stockland Green Hills, featuring Belinda Guerra and family

Three: For the Memory Makers

Capture your family Santa photos at Stockland Green Hills until December 24.

Santa is on his way and he's bringing the treasured photo experience you know and love.

Capture your photo with Santa to participate in the special tradition that brings families together.

With a variety of photo packages, you'll be able to select the perfect option that suits your needs in order to take home a memorable keepsake of the wonderful festive season.

At Stockland Green Hills, three types of Santa photography are on offer including:

Traditional Santa Photography

Pet Santa Photography

Sensitive Santa Photography

The super sale event runs from Thursday November 23 to Monday November 27. Picture Stockland Green Hills, featuring Belinda Guerra and family

Get your gifting sorted with the Super Sale event running from Thursday November 23 to Monday November 27.

This event includes the following exclusive deals:

Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25 - Spend $300 and present your same-day receipts to receive a $50 Stockland gift card.* Limited to the first 100 gift card redemptions per day between 10am and 1pm.

Surprise and Delight Sunday November 26 - Spend $50 and present your same-day receipts to receive a bonus bonus Glasshouse gift set, valued at $44.95. Limited to the first 200 redemptions between 10am and 1pm.

