One of the city's biggest rat runs will be permanently closed to traffic and transformed into a cycleway and walking track.
Maitland councillors unanimously supported a plan to permanently close the section of Dagworth Road, between Gillieston Heights and Louth Park, that follows Wallis Creek and give it a new lease of life.
This section was significantly damaged in the March 2021 flood and has remained temporarily closed ever since.
When the matter came before Maitland councillors last week Mayor Philip Penfold called for the road to be listed as a cycleway and pedestrian route within the council's active transport strategy.
He also asked for it to be considered for funding in the 2024-25 budget if it was required.
"In the debate we previously had there was interest from the council in maintaining some sort of route, I'm not suggesting a paved area, but a decent enough route to allow for pedestrian and cycling traffic," he said.
The move gained the support of the other councillors, with Mike Yarrington saying he was "fully in support of making it a cycleway and pedestrian path".
Maitland council called for community feedback about the road's future earlier this year. It had to do this so it could share the results with Transport for NSW and progress its application for funds to upgrade a temporary access route off Louth Park Road.
IN THE NEWS:
The council wants to turn the temporary access into a permanent route through a Natural Disaster Essential Public Asset Restoration claim.
"This temporary access was constructed to provide access to landowners that previously utilised Dagworth Road until its closure due to flood damage," council's transport and infrastructure engineering operations manager Chris Pinchen said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.