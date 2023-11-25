John Eales (1799-1871) arrived in Australia from England in 1823. He applied for and received a land grant of 2100 acres just downstream from Morpeth, which he named 'Berry Park'.
Eales was one of the 'men of substance and means' who pioneered commercial farming on their granted land in the Hunter Valley.
He set about making a fortune in agricultural pursuits, building up large flocks of sheep and raising and storing crops of maize and wheat in huge silos for shipping to a hungry market in Sydney.
He ventured into the largely unknown interior - first to the Liverpool Plains and then to Queensland with his sheep. The latter venture proved one of his few failures and he withdrew from his Queensland folly.
Eales purchased land at Minmi that revealed itself to contain a coal seam unequalled in its day.
To save delivering his coal to Morpeth, he constructed a railway across the Hexham Swamp to a loading complex that he had built at Hexham.
This he later sold to James and Alexander Brown, further extending his wealth.
In 1839 he initiated the establishment of the Hunter River Steam Navigation Company, operating three steamships initially between Sydney, Morpeth and Moreton Bay (present- day Brisbane).
He built a dry dock for these vessels on his property at Morpeth and in the 1840s when the demand for meat was low, he built a boiling-down works on his Berry Park land, cashing in on the demand for tallow.
While other landholders were going bankrupt in this period of severe drought and economic depression, Eales actually increased his fortune and his land holdings.
He held land, worked by tenant farmers, on Nelson Plains from Austerley estate right through to Raymond Terrace.
He owned most of the land at Walka and Campbell's Hill, as well as land along Wallis Creek.
John Eales was a hard man, fond of litigation and usurping his neighbours of their grazing land on the Liverpool Plains, while he accumulated-at one stage-up to 300,000 acres of pasture land.
Eales built three houses: 'Berry Park House' in the 1830s, 'Berry House' in the 1850s and finally the magnificent 'Duckenfield Park', which was later extended by his son, John Jnr MLC (Member of the Legislative Council of New South Wales).
At the time of his death in 1871, the elder John Eales was one of the wealthiest men in New South Wales, but his son John MLC lived a life of luxurious indulgence, spending a great deal of money on his house and the pursuits of a squire.
By the time the third generation of Eales came along, although they embarked on a successful dairy enterprise and established a butter factory on Duckenfield, the money dwindled away and by 1917 the grand Duckenfield House was sold and demolished, along with most of Eales' vast land holdings.
The John Eales who started it all was an entrepreneur in agriculture, coal mining and shipping and one of the most financially successful men in the early decades of New South Wales.
He was also a thorough-going rogue!
David Brouwer is the author of John Eales of Duckenfield: the Men and the Mansion, published by the Paterson Historical Society in 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.