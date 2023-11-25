The Maitland Mercury
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Our History

John Eales was one of the wealthiest men New South Wales.

By David Brouwer
November 26 2023 - 9:00am
John Eales Snr was a ruthless but successful land baron of Duckenfield House fame.
John Eales (1799-1871) arrived in Australia from England in 1823. He applied for and received a land grant of 2100 acres just downstream from Morpeth, which he named 'Berry Park'.

