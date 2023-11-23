Where most people might see an empty space, Holly McNamee sees a story.
The talented artist is launching her About Maitland II exhibition this weekend at Brough House, filled with pieces that tell stories of forgotten spaces around the city.
She is particularly drawn to things not usually seen, such as the back of a building along the Hunter River, or what is revealed about a place when a neighbouring structure is knocked down.
Ms McNamee said she draws inspiration from the built areas around her.
"I like to walk around and look at some of the historic areas in a place, and quite often you miss them, I'm really keen to show people what's in a back lane or in a shearing shed," she said.
"Buildings are very evocative, so you can look at a building, or look at the work an artist has done to recreate the thought of that building, and there's a lot of stories about people.
"Sometimes I can start a whole network of people talking about memories and sharing, and going right back."
The exhibition, which features 24 drawings made with conté on watercolour paper, features parts of Maitland, Morpeth, Paterson, Weber's Creek and Scone.
Ms McNamee uses the power of art to put long-gone buildings back into current landscapes, to tell the story of what was there before.
"Maitland is changing and I think people who move into the area don't necessarily know the history that the buildings do tell, because a lot of buildings have been repurposed, some buildings have gone," she said.
"Whenever I have my exhibition, I always put my family home into it, which was demolished a very long time ago, and it's now the Shell garage in High Street.
"Because I'm an artist I can put that right back into High Street, and I find that a really nice thing to do, and there are a lot of people who come to my exhibitions who remember some of those buildings the way they were."
The exhibition is a continuation of Ms McNamee's About Maitland exhibition, which was on at Maitland Regional Art Gallery in 2020.
About Maitland II is on at Brough House on weekends from Saturday, November 25 until Sunday, December 17, 10am to 5pm. Entry is free and most works are for sale.
