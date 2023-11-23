Be mindful of where risks can be lurking Advertising Feature

Asbestos can turn up in all sorts of places; debri under the house, left; insulation around plumbing, above; or even in rock gardens. Pictures supplied

National Asbestos Awareness Week 2023 marks 20 years since the use of asbestos was prohibited in Australia.



This year, Hazmat seeks to highlight unexpected finds of asbestos in places where it is not anticipated or the usual suspect.

Hazmat Services Pty Ltd ("Hazmat") is a Newcastle based, locally owned and operated business that specialises in the identification and management of hazardous materials for residential and commercial clients.



Hazmat was established in 2007 and has been providing comprehensive asbestos consulting services for over 16 years regionally, nationally and internationally.

With the current wave of renovation of older houses taking place it is important to know where asbestos can be found in and around your house.

Asbestos products are commonly known to be present in building materials such as wall and ceiling linings, roof sheeting and external cladding for older houses built up until the 1990's.

A brick house that was built prior to 1990 could have asbestos in unsuspecting places, such as under the roof tiles as verge strips or ponding boards, chimney flue's, electrical backing boards and fuses, and behind the tiles in the kitchens and bathrooms.



A particular place to look for unexpected asbestos can be beneath the tiled floor of a bathroom and packing to piers under the house.

Also, if your house is built on a concrete slab, asbestos sheets could have been used as formwork to the concrete slab. This is not usually discovered until the house and slab are demolished.

Some older houses also have old hot water pipes under the house that might be lagged with asbestos rope insulation.

When digging in land where older houses once stood you should be aware that due to some construction and demolition practices in the past, asbestos debris could be buried beneath the surface of the ground.

Naturally Occurring Asbestos ("NOA") rocks have also been found used in garden beds for decoration.



This is usually in areas known to have asbestos rock occurring naturally such as Port Macquarie and the mountains behind Taree, but has also been found in gardens around Newcastle.

Because asbestos can be found in many unsuspecting places it is important that before you undertake renovation or demolition work of any building built before 2004 that a thorough asbestos survey is carried out to locate any unsuspecting asbestos materials by a Licensed Asbestos Assessor.

Hazmat has a Team of qualified Licensed Asbestos Assessors that are experts in the areas of asbestos and hazardous materials management.



"Our Assessors are Licenced by SafeWork NSW and can provide asbestos inspections, risk assessments, sampling, building and property surveys, management plans, asbestos air monitoring, clearances, make safes, emergency call outs and other associated services," a company spokesperson said.

Hazmat operates a National Association of Testing Authorities ("NATA") accredited laboratory at its Carrington Office that provides asbestos air monitoring services with a same-day turnaround time for results.



Engaging a NATA Accredited laboratory to undertake asbestos air monitoring and clearance inspections independent from the asbestos removalist company is crucial to ensure the asbestos removal controls are adequate and the asbestos removal area is safe for re-occupation.