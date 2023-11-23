It's a case of the haves, and have-nots.
On one side there is Oakhampton farmer Austin Breiner who is looking up at a cloudy sky and praying for rain.
On the other is farming duo Matthew and Liam Dennis at East Maitland with their vegetable crops and an irrigation system.
And then comes the November rain, but it's not what it seems.
Only 16 millimetres of rain fell on Mr Breiner's parched paddocks over about a week earlier this month.
Meanwhile, a whopping 86 millimetres fell on the Dennis family farm.
The deluge left the Dennis' dams brimming with water and put lots of moisture in their soil.
Mr Breiner was left with a little moisture in the top soil, just enough to plant some spring crops.
"It has been great rain," Matthew said.
"We needed it, it was quite dry before, all our dams are full which is great. Austin didn't get that much, that's the luck of the draw isn't it? That's farming."
"I don't know what I'm doing wrong, I must be praying wrong or not praying enough or something," Mr Breiner said.
"If there's a rain system coming over we usually get that but if it's showers or storms we usually miss out. I don't know why that is.
"If I ate enough Weet-Bix one morning I could probably throw a stone from here to Matt's place, we're not that far away from each other, and yet the amount of rain we've had is drastically different."
Mr Breiner said rainfall was vital to his farm's survival as he was unable to irrigate from the Hunter River.
He has his fingers crossed for rain over the next week, saying the forecast is looking hopeful.
"You've always got to live with hope," he said.
"My weather app is saying 1millimetre on Friday, that's not as good as 2 or 20 or 30," he said.
"These weather systems are very unpredictable, you can get none when they predict some and some when they predict none. Hopefully we'll get some here."
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 2 millimetres of rain on Friday, up to 8 on Saturday and up to 5 on Sunday.
Next week it expects up to 15 millimetres on Tuesday and up to 20 on Wednesday.
