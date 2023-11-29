In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Hunt Hospitality has announced a heart warming $1000 holiday heroes giveaway at Maitland's Imperial Hotel.
The team at Hunt Hospitality recognised the challenges faced by local families during the festive season, and their aim is to celebrate community heroes and provide financial support where it is needed the most.
Pubs have long been the heartbeat of communities, serving as gathering places for friends, families, and neighbours, and Hunt Hospitality are thrilled to extend their reach beyond the pub walls and into the homes of deserving families.
Hunt Hospitality CEO and Managing Director Stephen Hunt said amid economic difficulties, the venue is determined to make a positive difference.
"We aim to empower families, ensuring they experience the joy of the season without added financial stress," he said.
To nominate (starting on December 1), community members are invited to nominate a family of heroes in need by submitting a 100-word description of why they deserve the $1000 this Christmas.
To enhance nominations, participants have the option to share photos of the nominated family.
General Manager Nick Gorgichuk said the Imperial Hotel team aim to act as a beacon of hope and lift local spirits this holiday season.
"Beyond the festivities, the goal of this Holiday Heroes activation is to acknowledge the triumphs of a local family and to hopefully make things a little easier for them," he said.
Nominations close on Monday, December 18 and the winning family will be announced on Friday, December 22 at 6pm at the Imperial Hotel, Maitland.
Hunt Hospitality encourages the Maitland community to participate and spread the word about the initiative ensuring deserving families receive the support they need during the holiday season.
