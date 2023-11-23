The artist behind this year's World Art Awards best landscape painting will be at Morpeth Gallery this weekend celebrating his win and showing some tips and tricks.
John McCartin is an internationally renowned master artist, and this year his piece Sunshine and Mist was selected as the winner of the prestigious prize in the landscape category.
It was selected from thousands of entries from as many as 79 countries, and was judged by personnel from 20 of the best art galleries in the world.
On Saturday, November 25 at 10.30am, Jenny Aitchison MP will present Mr McCartin with a NSW parliamentary award at Morpeth Gallery for his achievement.
Sunshine and Mist will be at the gallery for viewing, having been borrowed back from its lucky owners.
This is the first time an Australian artist has won the prestigious award, and wasn't a fluke as Mr McCartin has now won 114 international awards, which is a world record by any Australian artist.
While at the gallery, Mr McCartin will demonstrate how he makes his award-winning paintings by working at his easel in the gallery. He will be at the gallery from 10am Friday, November 24 until Sunday, November 26 at 5pm.
Entry is free, Morpeth Gallery is at 5 Green Street, Morpeth.
