Friday, 24 November 2023
Acclaimed painter John McCartin to work at the easel from Morpeth Gallery

By Newsroom
November 24 2023 - 9:36am
John McCartin at work. Picture supplied
The artist behind this year's World Art Awards best landscape painting will be at Morpeth Gallery this weekend celebrating his win and showing some tips and tricks.

