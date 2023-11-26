The Maitland Mercury
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Environment

Parents for Climate calls for rooftop solar on all schools

By Newsroom
November 26 2023 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $2.8 million rooftop solar system at Stockland Green Hills.,
The $2.8 million rooftop solar system at Stockland Green Hills.,

Parents for Climate has called on states and the federal government to invest in rooftop solar for all schools and early learning centres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.