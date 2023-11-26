Parents for Climate has called on states and the federal government to invest in rooftop solar for all schools and early learning centres.
Parents for Climate CEO Nic Seton claimed Australia's 9000 school rooftops alone would have the potential for producing 950MW of solar energy.
"That's the capacity of a Snowy Hydro generator," Mr Seton said.
"More clean energy keeps our kids safer, now and into the future. And the benefits of high-quality early education are huge, both for kids and parents.
"And adding solar to the 16,000 early learning services will not only add even more grid capacity, but save them money they'd rather spend on staffing additional places for kids.
"At a time when rising energy bills are putting pressure on early education centres everywhere, we would encourage all state and federal governments to invest in rooftop solar for all schools and early learning centres.
"Bigger providers are adding solar already and saving money. But in a staffing crisis in the early learning sector, smaller services struggle to find the capacity to navigate the market without government help. So they're paying more for energy than larger providers - that's unfair.
"Our Solar Our Schools campaign has seen $71 million in state-level commitments for solar on public schools, but so far there is no support at any level of government for clean energy upgrades for early learning centres."
Parents who want to support Parents for Climate's campaign for clean energy upgrades for schools and early learning centres can sign their open letter to state and federal leaders at https://www.parentsforclimate.org/solarourschools
