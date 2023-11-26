Thornton skipper Matt Gabriel says his team has failed to lift to the same level of intensity which took them to the grand final against City United last season.
Gabriel said the side's form had been shocking to start the season and apart from the efforts of 15-year-old Thomas Long, who has come into the batting at No.4, there were few positives.
"I think we might have thought that we did the hard work last season and that we only needed to turn up this year and we would get another shot at the title," Gabriel said.
"The only player who has shown any consistency is young Thomas Long. He has been great for us.
"He is holding down No.4 and playing with real character and skill.
"Unfortunately, the rest of us have been playing without the same sort of desire or application."
Thornton's game against Northern Suburbs was washed out on the weekend and last season's beaten grand finalists will be looking to turn things around against top-four rivals Tenambit Morpeth at Morpeth Oval in round seven's two-day match.
To say it will be evenly matched is an understatement with the two teams playing out a tie in round 1.
Gabriel said the Bulls were a much-improved team this season and they were all lifting around South African Tobias Van Den Heever and Englishman Billy Amas.
"The teams who are playing well at the moment have one or two main players playing really well and the rest of the team lifting with them," Gabriel said.
"City have got Josh Trappel who is just making runs for fun and will probably break all sorts of records this season. Kurri have Steve Abel who gives them a real strong start to their innings and Tenambit have got their two imports playing a similar role.
"Jono (Gabriel) played that role for us last year, but he hasn't had the same sort of start to this year.
"The wickets have been a bit flatter and slower and it hasn't really suited him, but I'm sure he will make runs soon.
"I'm not blaming Jono at all for our poor start. When he is on, he just gives us such a great start. We all need to lift our game.
"We are playing well in patches, but we can't put a whole performance together. Our batting will be good and then our bowling lets us down and vice versa."
Notoriously slow starters over previous seasons, Thornton are fourth on 19 points with Tenambit and Northern Suburbs fifth and sixth on 18 points, East are seventh on 16 and Raymond Terrace last on five points.
Kurri Weston Mulbring lead the competition on 32 points, City are second on 28 and Wests third on 27.
Raymond Terrace v Western Suburbs at Jack Collins Oval.
Tenambit Morpeth v Thornton at Morpeth Oval.
Kurri Weston Mulbring v Northern Sububrs at Kurri Central.
City United v Eastern Suburbs at Robins Oval.
